Father dies after saving daughter from house fire, explosion in Mid-Michigan

A Mid-Michigan father has died days after sustaining injuries while saving his daughter following a house explosion.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy Droscha due to injuries sustained in a house fire," Eaton County Fairgrounds posted on its Facebook page. "Jeremy was a big asset to our board, but more importantly a great friend to all of us."

Droscha recently served as the board’s vice president, according to the organization. The Eaton County Fairgrounds are located north of Olivet and just southwest of Lansing.

The family also confirmed Droscha’s death on Facebook Saturday. A GoFundMe page for the family has raised nearly $77,000. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE for the link.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share Jeremy went home to be with His Heavenly Father just after midnight last night. Please continue to prayer for the whole family, and thank you for all the love and support you all have already shown," wrote the GoFundMe organizer, Cheryl Pletz, Jeremy's mother-in-law.

According to FOX 47 News, Droscha’s home exploded Tuesday. He was thrown from his home but rushed back inside to save his 4-year-old daughter, who received minor injuries.

According to a GoFundMe page, Droscha suffered second and third-degree burns over 60% of his body.

Michigan State Police ruled the explosion an accident, according to FOX 47.