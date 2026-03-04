Suspect wanted after shooting into vehicle with 3 children inside on Detroit's west side

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say fired shots into a vehicle that had three children inside.

The shooting, which happened in the area of Puritan and Prevost around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, wounded a man in his 20s.

According to police, a 10-year-old, 1-year-old, and 7-month-old child were inside the vehicle when the suspect started shooting. After the shooting, the victim drove to a business in the 15800 block of W. McNichols for help. He is now hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact police at 313-596-2341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.