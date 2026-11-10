Ferndale man sentenced for 'thousands' of child porn images, videos

A 48-year-old Ferndale man was sentenced late last week to federal prison for distribution of child pornography.

Big picture view:

Brian Allen Rose was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to nine victims whose images and videos he distributed.

Rose was charged in March of 2026 of possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to distribution on July 8.

Rose was trading child pornography with a subject of a different FBI investigation, according to court records.

Search warrant uncovers evidence

The backstory:

In February 2026, the FBI executed a search warrant at Rose’s home in Ferndale, where agents located thousands of videos and images of child pornography, including material depicting infants and toddlers, said The US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

Rose’s devices also contained multiple chats on encrypted messaging applications where Rose and other men discussed their desire to sexually assault children and trade child pornography.

What they're saying:

"This pervert fed his appetites by abusing defenseless babies," said U.S. Attorney Gorgon in a release. "He deserves every day and every dollar of this sentence."

"Those who trade in child sexual abuse material are not passive observers. They are fueling the continued exploitation of children," said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "I want to recognize the outstanding work of our FBI Detroit Crimes Against Children Squad, whose persistence and investigative efforts helped bring this offender to justice. The FBI will relentlessly pursue those who victimize children. If you exploit children, distribute this material, or help others do the same, we will find you and bring you to justice."