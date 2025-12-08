Two hospitalized in large Farmington Hills house fire

The Brief A massive house fire sent two people to the hospital. The homeowner owned several pets that were still in the house.



A massive house fire in Farmington Hills sent two people to the hospital, and it has now been revealed that she wasn't alone in the house.

The fire occurred early Saturday morning near 10 Mile and Middlebelt.

Big picture view:

Windows and doors are boarded up, and there is a huge hole in the roof, all signs of the massive fire that ignited around 2 a.m. Saturday.

A woman named Leah Zoran was home at the time with someone else. According to her family, she initially escaped the fire but, upon discovering her pets didn't make it out, did everything she could to try and save them.

Leah encountered flames shooting through the roof of her home, and according to the fire department, the fire caused the roof to collapse. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire chief mentioned it appears to have started accidentally.

Leah Zoran owns several pets—four cats and a dog named Bella. According to her brother Michael, Leah initially got out of the house and then saw her dog Bella trapped inside. She broke a piece of glass with her fist in an attempt to rescue her animals.

Unfortunately, she was only able to recover one cat, and the dog, Bella, ran away scared. It's unclear if the dog ran into or away from the house.

What you can do:

The family is very distraught and holding out hope that someone may have found the dog and could return it by chance.

"My mom, every time the subject of the dog comes up, she starts crying," said the victim's brother, Michael Zoran. "He says if there is any chance the dog got out, I will put up a $500 reward if any neighbor out there found the dog. No questions asked, you will get the reward."