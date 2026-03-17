Michigan newborn killed in apparent dog mauling in Novi

The Brief A newborn was killed in an apparent dog attack in Novi, police said. The baby girl was just 5 days old when police say she was mauled by the family dog.



A tragic story is unfolding in Michigan after police say a newborn baby was killed by the family dog.

Novi police have not released many details on the case, only that a baby girl that had just been brought home from the hospital had died in a suspected dog attack.

What we know:

Novi police were called to a mobile home park on Liberte Drive late Tuesday morning after a 5-day-old newborn had died from a dog attack.

Officers responded to the Oakland Glens Trailer Park off 13 Mile Road after a family member found the baby girl with puncture wounds that were consistent with a dog attack.

Police did not say who was inside the home at the time of the attack.

The dog has since been taken by Oakland County Animal Control. Its fate will depend on the outcome of the investigation. It's of average size. It's a mixed breed.

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What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke to the grandmother of the baby girl, who said she was not home at the time of the attack, but had spoken to her son about what happened.

"He came out briefly and told me the bassinet was there and the baby was asleep in it and the dog who they raised around other kids, for some reason, knocked the bassinet over and killed the baby before they could get to them," said Ellyn.

"He thinks the dog did it just to attack the baby. But the dog's been raised with - he’s got other toddlers in there. So we don’t know what actually happened other than the dog snapped out right in front of everyone," said Ellyn.