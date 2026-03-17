Man and woman found dead inside Clinton Township house

The Brief A man and woman were found dead in a "shooting incident" in Clinton Township. The bodies of a 36-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were found inside a home on Farmbrook Drive. It is being called an isolated incident with no threat to the public.



A man and woman were found dead by police during a wellness check Monday night.

The backstory:

A 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found inside a home on Farmbrook Drive just east of Kelly Road between 15 and 16 mile roads.

Police went to the residence for a wellness check after family members reported being unable to reach the couple.

After arriving there, officers saw the two people unresponsive through a window.

Police forced their way into the residence, but found both people deceased.

Investigators are calling this an isolated shooting incident, and said while it remains under investigation, there is no threat to the public.

"The Clinton Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing their investigation to determine the official cause and manner of death," said Capt. Michael Marker in a release.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.