Financial disclosure bills sent to Whitmer for governor's signature

The clock struck 2:45 a.m. when the Michigan House finally adopted a financial disclosure package that voters had approved more than a year ago.

The late-night lawmaking managed to pass the law, which requires new transparency rules among elected leaders. However, dozens of lawmakers from both parties objected to their passage.

Among the sticking points was whether the spouse of a state official should be required to make financial disclosures about their sources of income. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has already said she would sign the law when it made it to her desk, but didn't agree with the provision.

House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) managed to get the votes for the provision that any spouse with any ties to state vendors must disclose the information. However, some progressive lawmakers like Rep. Emily Dievendorf argued that wasn't far enough.

And Michigan Common Cause, a group that's advocated for greater transparency, may file a lawsuit if the rules don't go far enough.

"I think that is absolutely possible," said Quentin Turner, executive director of the group. "The voters want to see transparency and see financial disclosure."

The measure then moved to the state Senate Thursday morning, where lawmakers approved the bills, sending them to Whitmer for her final signature. Its passage wasn't celebrated by all.

"I believe because of this lost opp the people of Michigan will never be given the true financial transparency that they deserve," said state Sen. Jim Runestad, (R-White Lake).