Fire union head says manpower shortage for first responders is taking a toll



A Detroit first responder could be heard on the dispatch radio angry and frustrated with a furious rant, recently.

"Put this f------ truck out of service, I’m f------ out this (expletive)," the person said. "F--- the Detroit Fire Department, f--- the commissioners, f--- the f--- out of everybody."

Matthew Sahr — president of the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union says the rant is indicative of a problem plaguing Michigan.

"Obviously there is a lot going on there," said Sahr. "So whether it be equipment or our staffing, that leads to other issues in every fire house across the state."

The staffing shortage is a big problem.

"What the data has shown is that Michigan only has 50 firefighters per 100,000 residents compared to states surrounding us," he said. "That’s less than half."

State Representative Jim Haadsma — a Democrat from Battle Creek — is the sponsor of House Bill 4688.

"It begs the old cost-benefit analysis question, what is a life worth, or what are lives worth," he said. "And if we don’t make priority staffing, than we put in jeopardy the health of police, firefighters and the public at large."

"If you were to give us the staffing, we’d have better outcomes that is a fact," Sahr said.

When fire departments are understaffed, firefighters often become overworked and that can take a toll on mental health and physical health.

FOX 2 contacted the Detroit Fire Department regarding this recording - they have not responded to our request for comment.

