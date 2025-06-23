Flat Rock man killed after crashing into tree, rolling pickup truck in Monroe County

The Brief A 38-year-old Flat Rock man was killed in a crash on N. Dixie Highway over the weekend. Police said the man crossed the center line, went off the road, hit a tree, and rolled his truck. Currently, police don't have any witnesses.



A Flat Rock man died Sunday after crashing his pickup truck in Monroe County.

According to Michigan State Police, the 38-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 south on N. Dixie Highway near Fernwood Street in Frenchtown Township when he crossed to the northbound side around 11:30 p.m. His truck jumped a curb and hit a tree before rolling over. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities don't believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Currently, investigators have not identified any witnesses. If you saw the crash, you are asked to contact MSP Tpr. Cooper Roberts at 734-242-3500.