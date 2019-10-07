Food with a modern Asian twist at Zao Jun in Bloomfield Twp

A world-famous chef brings a modern twist to Asian cuisine in Bloomfield Township.



Zao Jun opened on Telegraph Road near Maple this summer, its kitchen led by chef Lloyd Roberts who's worked in some of the top Asian restaurants around the world.

Roberts is Jamaican and grew up in New York City, working there and other places around the world including London and Moscow.

"Everything I do here, I try to represent wherever country I traveled to, whoever my chef was that taught me how to make a lot of these dishes," he told us.

He enjoys taking classic dishes and putting a modern twist on them. That includes new flavors - and the dish's presentation.

You can check out the food in the video player above in this latest episode of Nosh with Josh.

The restaurant is located at 6608 Telegraph. For more information: zaojunnewasian.com