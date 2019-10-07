Expand / Collapse search

Food with a modern Asian twist at Zao Jun in Bloomfield Twp

By
Published 
Nosh with Josh
FOX 2 Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A world-famous chef brings a modern twist to Asian cuisine in Bloomfield Township. 
 
Zao Jun opened on Telegraph Road near Maple this summer, its kitchen led by chef Lloyd Roberts who's worked in some of the top Asian restaurants around the world. 

Nosh with Josh visits Zao Jun in Bloomfield Twp

Josh Landon takes us to Zao Jun in Bloomfield Township, where the food gets a modern Asian flare.

Roberts is Jamaican and grew up in New York City, working there and other places around the world including London and Moscow.

"Everything I do here, I try to represent wherever country I traveled to, whoever my chef was that taught me how to make a lot of these dishes," he told us. 

He enjoys taking classic dishes and putting a modern twist on them. That includes new flavors - and the dish's presentation.

You can check out the food in the video player above in this latest episode of Nosh with Josh. 

The restaurant is located at 6608 Telegraph. For more information: zaojunnewasian.com