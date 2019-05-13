All vegan, all the time at The Nosh Pit in Hamtramck
Nosh with Josh is covering new territory this week, heading to an all vegan spot in Hamtramck.
Pizza with a Mediterranean flare at Sicily's Pizza in Detroit
One thing about Detroit is the city is a melting pot of culture, and that's the case when it comes to eating at Sicily's Pizza.
Unique, family atmosphere at Rebecca's Family Restaurant
It's not big. It's not fancy. But it makes you feel at home.
Stage Deli in West Bloomfield going strong since 1962
The Stage Deli in West Bloomfield Township goes well beyond your typical turkey, ham and corned beef sandwiches.
New restaurant with American fare open now in Greektown
A new restaurant has opened in downtown Detroit just a few weeks ago, right at the entrance into Greektown.
Fresh and tasty frozen yogurt at Yogurtown in Allen Park
When it's hot outside, we all need a cool off. Yogurtown in metro Detroit might be a good spot for some healthy ice cream options.
Steak meets elegance at Prime and Proper in Detroit
If you're looking for fine dining in Detroit, the elegance of Prime and Proper fits the bill.
All the Coney favorites at Luca's in Auburn Hills
Chili cheese fries and coneys are a staple in metro Detroit, but this latest Nosh with Josh takes us to a coney island in Auburn Hills with quite the variety.
Cash in on good food at The Fed Community in Clarkston
The Fed Community is a themed restaurant and bar of sorts in a former bank that opened up in Clarkston.
Get your pancake fix at Original Pancake House
How many ways can you cook up a pancake?
Sweet Soul Bistro serving soul food with a twist
We all know there's a lot of soul in Detroit when it comes to music and food. A restaurant on the city's west side blends both of those together.
Tasting the favorites at Honest John's in Midtown
French toast that tastes like cereal? Honest John's in Midtown serves up quite the concoctions.
Inside St. Clair Shores' hidden gem, Travis Coffee Shop
When it comes to noshing, we all love those spots that are open 24 hours a day - and one in St. Clair Shores is quite the hidden gem.
A feast at Shish Palace in Rochester Hills with Nosh with Josh
In Middle Eastern culture, music and food go hand in hand.
Customers go ham for Louie's Ham and Corned Beef
Louie's Ham and Corned Beef is located right off Mack Avenue outside Detroit's Eastern Market.
Everybody knows your name at Whistlestop Diner in Pleasant Ridge
If you wanna go where everybody knows your name, a popular diner in Pleasant Ridge is the place to be.
Eating up the soulful vibes at Clique Restaurant in Detroit
You can feel the soulful vibes of Detroit when you walk inside Clique. The restaurant is very popular but has remained a low key spot in the city.