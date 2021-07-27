Ford announces new Metro Detroit electric vehicle battery plant will be in Romulus

article

The Ford Ion Park battery plant will be in Romulus, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Ford Ion Park will help develop and manufacture lithium-ion and solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles. It is part of a $185 million investment by Ford Motor Co.

A 270,000-square-foot facility will be refurbished for Ford Ion Park

"Ford already is delivering on our plan to lead the electric revolution with strong new vehicles including Mustang Mach-E, 2022 E-Transit available late 2021 and the 2022 F-150 Lightning available from spring next year," said Anand Sankaran, Ford Ion Park director. "The new lab will help Ford speed up the battery development process to deliver even more capable, affordable batteries and is part of Ford’s renewed commitment to making Michigan a centerpiece of its focus on EVs."

A team of up to 200 engineers, researchers, purchasing, and finance leaders will work at the Ion Park, Ford said.

"Ford’s investment in battery research and development in Romulus will support hundreds of good-paying jobs, attract innovative talent to Michigan, and help us continue leading the world in advanced mobility and manufacturing," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Ford is an American icon that has left its mark on the world over a century, and with the research that will take place at Ford Ion Park, they will shape the next century while reducing emissions and accelerating electrification."