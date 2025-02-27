Forgotten Harvest expands mobile markets to combat hunger in Southeast Michigan

The rising cost of everyday household items has many people wondering how they can afford necessities like rent and food.

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, Forgotten Harvest is working to fill the void for many families across Southeast Michigan, and the nonprofit says it’s expanding so it can reach even more people to wipe out hunger.

Chantel Watkins is just one of many Michiganders protesting the recent Great Lakes Water Authority rate hikes. As some find creative ways to stretch their dollars at the market, some Michiganders can’t afford to do that.

"Just adding more and more prices to the bills while our wages are not increasing, you really gotta figure out what you’re going to be buying, what brands of cereal can you afford," she said.

The backstory:

Forgotten Harvest is known for fighting food insecurity, and now the nonprofit is working to expand its reach.

"If you don’t have to buy this $50 worth of food, then you’re able to do other things with that money, so we’re proud to stand in that gap and make a difference," said COO Sheila Marshall. "One of the things that we have that’s very exciting is that we have a mobile market. It’s actually a trailer that was custom built for us."

Their mobile movement makes deliveries with items stocked specifically for the neighborhood it serves.

"We stock it with foods, and we try to make it as controlled to what the neighbors in that area might want. They’re able to make an appointment, come in, they walk on the trailer, and select the things that are important to their family, and that allows them a sense of dignity that you can’t really even describe it," she said.

The mobile food pantry also erase transportation barriers.

"We intend to get two more. That’s part of our expansion," she said.

What you can do:

It's just one more step to help erase hunger.

If you need assistance or can provide help you can head to the Forgotten Harvest.