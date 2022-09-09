Former Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor arrested for child sex assault by US Marshals

A child predator who worked with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America has been arrested by the US Marshals, it was announced Friday.

Christopher MacInnes was wanted on a felony warrant out of Ann Arbor for accosting a child for immoral purposes and was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Team.

In April of 222, a 9-year-old told his mother that he had been sexually assaulted by MacInnes, who at the time was volunteering as a mentor at the Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

MacInnes was arrested Friday in Milan, Michigan after the fugitive investigation was adopted by the US Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team.

"The US Marshal Service takes crimes against children extremely seriously," said Owen Cypher, US Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, in a release. "Anyone who harms a child, becomes priority one, and the United States Marshals Service will utilize all available resources of the federal government to bring that person to justice"

MacInnes was later booked into the Washtenaw County Jail, where he will await further court proceedings.

