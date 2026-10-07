Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore knew of LaTroy Lewis allegations, police report claims

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The Brief It is alleged that former head coach Sherrone Moore was told by the woman about the alleged assault by LaTroy Lewis. His response, according to documents, was that he would handle the situation. It is then alleged Moore gave Lewis a pay raise.



Records recently released by Ann Arbor police detail sexual assault allegations against former University of Michigan football assistant coach LaTroy Lewis and a claim that a woman reported the incident to former head coach Sherrone Moore.

It also alleges that Moore then gave Lewin a raise.

Allegations against Lewis and Moore

Big picture view:

The police report says a 31-year-old woman accused Lewis of sexually assaulting her at Weber's Hotel in Ann Arbor on Dec. 5, 2024. The woman told investigators she met Lewis through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in July 2024. They talked online for months before meeting in person.

The report then says the woman engaged in consensual acts and agreed to get a hotel room allegedly with Lewin where she says he overpowered and sexually assaulted her. She says in the report that she was bruised and bleeding. The report would classify the alleged offense as third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Later in the 45-page report, it is alleged that former head coach Sherrone Moore was told by the woman about the alleged assault the following day. His response, according to documents, was that he would handle the situation. It is then alleged Moore gave Lewis a pay raise.

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Messages allegedly between Lewis and the woman

Dig deeper:

Screenshots of the reported text and call exchanges were included in the police document, some were redacted.

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Lewin was also accused of threatening the woman and intimidating her during their relationship. The report says an officer documented reviewing messages on her phone, including one in which Lewis allegedly threatened to beat and kill her.

One message attributed to Lewis said:

"Also I dare you to threaten to walk away again... Yes, that was a legit threat."

The police report later states that the woman stopped communicating with Lewis in September 2025.

Why the Ann Arbor investigation was closed

The police report shows detectives attempted to arrange another interview with the woman, with one being scheduled for April 1, 2026. However, her attorney informed investigators that she was struggling emotionally and was not ready to meet.

On Aug. 19, investigators marked the case closed due to inactivity.

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