Four dead after two-vehicle collision in St. Clair County on Tuesday

Michigan State Police say a two-vehicle wreck in Cottrellville Township in St. Clair County has left four people dead.

First reported late Tuesday night, the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. after a westbound vehicle driving on Broadbridge struck another vehicle traveling south on Starville. The intersection of the two roads is about 12 miles east of New Baltimore.

The collision forced both vehicles into a wooded area off the roadway where one caught fire.

Of the four people that died, three were pronounced deceased on scene and a fourth at an area hospital.

The victims were identified as a 37-year-old man from Lapeer, a 34-year-old man from New Baltimore, a 40-year-old man from Cottrellville Township, and a 37-year-old woman from Cottrelville Township.

The state police in Lapeer are currently investigating the scene.

A press release will be issued later on Wednesday.