Sherrone Moore told ex-girlfriend 'I'm going to kill myself ... and make you watch'

The Brief Sherrone Moore appeared in court on charges of home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering. Disturbing details emerged in court of Moore going to his ex-girlfriend's residence and threatening to harm himself. Moore allegedly barged in and told the woman that his blood will be on her hands, claiming she ruined his life.



Chilling details emerged in the Sherrone Moore case which unfolded in court Friday.

The fired University of Michigan football coach was formally arraigned on charges including felony third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

What we know:

The prosecution revealed Moore's frightening confrontation as he allegedly barged in, making threats to his staffer with whom he had a romantic relationship with.

She broke up with him Monday, the same day he was fired, ending what had been a relationship spanning a number of years. Moore is married with children.

During the charged confrontation, the prosecution said he grabbed several makeshift possible weapons in the kitchen while ranting at the ex-girlfriend.

"He proceeded to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors, and began to threaten his own life," said Kati Rezmierski, assistant Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Moore then allegedly told the woman "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands.

"You ruined my life."

Rezmierski said that Moore continued to rant with threatening, intimidating and terrifying statements and behaviors.

The woman called her attorney and told him she was calling police, leading to Moore leaving.

The confrontation was the culmination of a series of calls and texts that went unanswered, the prosecution said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the university knew or how long an internal investigation was conducted by the university and or athletic department.

The backstory:

Ahead of Moore's arraignment, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor authorized charges of felony third-degree home invasion, as well as misdemeanor stalking, and breaking and entering counts.

Home invasion comes with a potential penalty of a $2,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

The punishment for stalking includes up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, while breaking and entering includes a $500 fine and 90 days in jail.

