Fox 2 searching for best Opening Day tailgate, invite us to your party

Do you have the best Detroit Tigers Opening Day tailgate in town? We want to visit you!

Four members of your Fox 2 morning team are competing to find the best Opening Day tailgate – Derek and Kellie vs. Erica and Josh. On Thursday morning before first pitch, each team will travel around the downtown area looking for the best party.

Do you grill the best tailgate hotdogs in town? Does your aunt bake the coolest baseball themed cookies? Are you and grandma doing orange and navy Jell-O shots in the Comerica Park parking lot? We want to visit your party and feature it on Fox 2.

You can email your name and where your tailgate is located at fox2newsdesk@fox.com. Or you can contact the team you want to win and invite them directly. Get your Tigers gear and face paint ready.