FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson dies
FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson has died.
He was 70 years old.
FOX 2's Kevin Sanderson
Big picture view:
You may remember his voice. He delivered traffic reports here on FOX 2 for many years starting in the early 2000s.
The Battle Creek native died at home last week after a brief illness.
He’ll be laid to rest Thursday in Battle Creek.
What they're saying:
Former FOX 2 morning news anchor Alan Lee, who worked alongside Kevin for many years, also shared the news on social media.
"You'd be hard pressed to find a nicer person on this earth. Kevin was a longtime DJ, an encyclopedia of music and movies. He was a joy to be around. I fondly remember Kevin as a person who always showed up and did his job without complaining. RIP and have eternal fun hanging with all the people you used to converse about," Lee wrote.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from family