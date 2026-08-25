FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson dies

The Brief Former FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson has died. He was 70 years old. He delivered morning traffic reports here on FOX 2 for many years starting in the early 2000s.



FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson has died.

He was 70 years old.

FOX 2's Kevin Sanderson

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You may remember his voice. He delivered traffic reports here on FOX 2 for many years starting in the early 2000s.

The Battle Creek native died at home last week after a brief illness.

He’ll be laid to rest Thursday in Battle Creek.

What they're saying:

Former FOX 2 morning news anchor Alan Lee, who worked alongside Kevin for many years, also shared the news on social media.

"You'd be hard pressed to find a nicer person on this earth. Kevin was a longtime DJ, an encyclopedia of music and movies. He was a joy to be around. I fondly remember Kevin as a person who always showed up and did his job without complaining. RIP and have eternal fun hanging with all the people you used to converse about," Lee wrote.