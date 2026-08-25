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FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson dies

By FOX 2 Staff
Around Michigan
Published August 25, 2026 4:28 PM EDT
Published August 25, 2026 4:28 PM EDT
Former FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson dies
Former FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson dies

Former FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson dies

Former FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson has died. He was 70. 

The Brief

    • Former FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson has died.
    • He was 70 years old.
    • He delivered morning traffic reports here on FOX 2 for many years starting in the early 2000s.

FOX 2 traffic reporter Kevin Sanderson has died. 

He was 70 years old. 

FOX 2's Kevin Sanderson

Big picture view:

You may remember his voice. He delivered traffic reports here on FOX 2 for many years starting in the early 2000s. 

The Battle Creek native died at home last week after a brief illness. 

He’ll be laid to rest Thursday in Battle Creek. 

What they're saying:

Former FOX 2 morning news anchor Alan Lee, who worked alongside Kevin for many years, also shared the news on social media

"You'd be hard pressed to find a nicer person on this earth. Kevin was a longtime DJ, an encyclopedia of music and movies. He was a joy to be around. I fondly remember Kevin as a person who always showed up and did his job without complaining. RIP and have eternal fun hanging with all the people you used to converse about," Lee wrote. 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from family 

Around Michigan