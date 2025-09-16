The free Men's Health Event is this Saturday at Ford Field

Mark your calendars, this Saturday is the Men's Health Event at Ford Field.

Big picture view:

Doctor Michael Lutz is behind the big event which offers free screenings and more.

But one of the issues Dr. Lutz is most interested in talking about extra weight and the risk factors of it.

"What you're talking about is right in the middle of the body, and the goal is to keep your waist about half of what your height is," Lutz said. "If you are a 6 foot man, a 36-inch or less waist is ideal.

"The importance is that all the really bad stuff can occur because of that waist circumference obesity."

Some examples are heart disease and diabetes, he said.

"And then you can increase those cancers that are related to that visceral fat that causes this, things like prostrate cancer, things like erectile dysfunction can occur," Lutz said. "If you can get skinnier, you can get healthier."

On Saturday it is a free event and you don't have to register in advance, although you can if you want.

Blood work, vital screenings, expert health advice, and more.

For more information, go HERE.

Dr. Michael Lutz