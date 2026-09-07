Freeway shooting on I-94 at Livernois under investigation by state police

The Brief A shooting took place on I-94 at Livernois in the early morning hours of Sunday. State police said that the victim's car was shot at by another driver at about 1:49 a.m. The bullet went through the door but hit the victim's seat, leaving him shaken but unharmed.



Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in a freeway shooting on I-94 that took place early Sunday morning.

The backstory:

The victim's vehicle was shot at by another driver who pulled alongside him, and fired at him, while driving on the westbound side of the freeway near Livernois at 1:49 a.m.

The bullet went through the victim's door, but hit his seat, lodging inside, according to investigators.

The victim was not injured, but the freeway was closed down for a period as investigators searched the area.

State police are asking anyone who was traveling on I-96 or I-94 in the area of W. Grand Blvd. and Livernois around 1:49 a.m. to contact the MSP.

"If you witnessed anything suspicious, saw the vehicles involved, or have dash camera video from the area around the time of the shooting, please contact investigators," said the MSP Second District on X, formerly Twitter. "Even information or video that may seem insignificant could be important to this investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Michigan State Police.