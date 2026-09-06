Here’s why Michigan got one more play after Hail Mary fell incomplete

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The Brief Officials initially ruled Bryce Underwood’s Hail Mary incomplete as the clock hit 0:00, but a review determined one second remained, giving Michigan one final play. The Big Ten said Western Michigan’s No. 18 touched the ball with one second remaining after starting his jump from an established out-of-bounds position. Replay officials used synchronized broadcast cameras and a direct view of the stadium game clock to determine that one second remained.



The Big Ten Conference issued a statement explaining why Michigan was given one final play against Western Michigan on Saturday night.

The backstory:

It appeared the Broncos were going to pull off an upset over the No. 16 Wolverines when Bryce Underwood’s Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete. However, officials reviewed the play and determined that one second remained on the clock.

With one final chance, Underwood connected with J.J. Buchanan for a 41-yard Hail Mary touchdown, giving Michigan a 13-12 miracle win.

What they're saying:

The Big Ten defended the decision, explaining that a Western Michigan player was out of bounds when he touched the ball, meaning time remained on the clock for Michigan.

"Following video review, it was determined Western Michigan's No. 18 started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock. As shown in the provided video of what was viewed during the replay process, a side-by-side view of the play and the game clock, using a direct shot of the game clock in the stadium, was used to determine the final ruling," the Big Ten said in a statement.

"Eighty-five minutes prior to the game, all broadcast cameras used for the replay system, including the camera on the game clock, are synced using a strobe system to ensure all cameras are aligned," it added.

The Big Ten cited NCAA football Rule 4-2-3-a, which states that a ball not in a player's control, other than a kick that scores a field goal, is out of bounds when it touches the ground, a player, a game official or anything else that is out of bounds or on or outside a boundary line.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher also addressed the situation, saying he and Western Michigan officials reached out to the Big Ten for an explanation.

"The Big Ten explained that the ball touched a player who was out of bounds before the clock reached 00:00, resulting in one additional play being awarded. The Big Ten subsequently provided video and audio of the replay, which confirmed the explanation provided to us," Steinbrecher said in a statement.

"I commend Western Michigan for the outstanding effort and a well-played game, and I offer my congratulations to Michigan. I also appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Big Ten office and its prompt response in reviewing the play and providing the requested clarification."

What's next:

Michigan hosts No. 10 Oklahoma at noon Saturday. The game will air on FOX 2.