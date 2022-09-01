Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event

For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting.

Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.

So, not only can you adopt a forever friend, but you can also drive away in style; for example, a 1966 Chevy Corvair could be yours.

"Gateway actually reached out to us about the opportunity and said they would love to have us to give us some exposure and help us with our animals here," said Sarah Rood.

"It's special because we want to get all these puppies and kittens adopted and it's special to my heart," said Linda Bastow of Gateway Classic Cars. "Also, to find a forever home for these cars too because they all need it. classics, muscle cars, whatever you want, we got."

If you missed the adoption classic car matchup, no worries - Gateway Classic Cars and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit are planning another joint event for later this year. or go to website HERE for donations and adoptions.



