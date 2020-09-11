Friends from Detroit Police and Fire Departments help honor 9/11 

Oon the 19th anniversary of the deadliest terror attacks in the United States, Detroit's Police and Fire Departments paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who died that day, including 412 emergency worker.s

Detroit first responders gathered during a special ceremony to remember the thousands who lost their lives.

"It's about us coming together as the United States, as a country, as people," said DPD Corporal Lawrence Smith.

Smith and Fire Capt. Chris Dixon lead the way for the honor and color guard on Friday and it's something they've done since 2002. But these Detroiters have a friendship that stretches even further back than that.

Smith and Dixon have known each other since High School.

"It's a beautiful experience to be part of something this great and knowing somebody from your class of 30 years ago is right there with you. It's humbling," Smith said.

After finishing high school, Smith served in the U.S. Army before joining the Detroit Police Department. Dixon immediately joined the fire department and the two eventually reconnected on the job.

Their friendship picked right back up.

"It's a blast. I'm excited every time I see him we get stuck talking about old times new times we talk shop about color, this event, what happened - it's just a blast," Dixon said.

While 9/11 is a day of remembrance for the whole country, for Smith and Dixon it's much more. It's also a day where they cherish serving their beloved country and city together.

"Life is precious and I'm so glad during this pandemic through 9/11 that my classmate from years ago is working side by side with me and we have the same goal: Service before self," Dixon said.