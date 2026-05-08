'Full House' star, Detroit native Dave Coulier shares health update after losing 45 pounds

Detroit native Dave Coulier took to Instagram to share a health update Thursday, saying he has lost 45 pounds and hasn't eaten solid food in months.

The "Full House" and "Fuller House" star said he wanted to respond to fans who noticed he has been looking and sounding different of late, adding that his health is on the upswing.

Coulier said he has lost 45 pounds during his treatment for carcinoma in his throat, or malignant tumors that can grow in the throat or voice box.

"What you're seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through, for carcinoma in my throat," he said. "I haven't been able to eat solid food in months, and so I've lost 45 pounds. That's what you're seeing."

The stand-up comedy star also addressed the change in the sound of his voice.

"It's affected my ability to speak. Some of you said that I sound differently," he said. "So, yeah, you're right on with what you're seeing and what you're hearing."

The second cancer was found during a routine PET scan in October 2025 and was unrelated to the first. He told FOX News Digital he underwent 35 radiation treatments and surgeries, which were successful.

Dave Coulier File photo large. Inset - Coulier from his Instagram. Expand

Coulier also talked about the health battles he has been through recently.

"A year and a half ago, I had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and I went through chemotherapy, and, my hair is kind of growing back," he said. "And, we got our PET scans back, and the prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the, lymphoma. so. So we're very pleased with all of that."

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Coulier said he has been creating artwork and doing creative writing, while staying active with his company, Awear Market.

Awear is a website selling non-toxic and sustainable wellness products.

"Be on the lookout in the next couple of weeks, we'll be having some, some really nice creative content that we're going to do for Awear market," he said. "We're looking out for your health. And so I wish good health to all of you and I hope I hear from you soon."