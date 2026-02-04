'Full House' star and Metro Detroit native Dave Coulier's cancer in remission

The Brief Dave Coulier says he is now in remission after his second cancer battle. FOX 2 spoke with doctors at Karmanos Cancer Institute for a better understanding of what this all means.



The "Full House" star Dave Coulier says he is now in remission after his second cancer battle, this time in the tongue.

Big picture view:

Whether you love him from "Full House," "Fuller House" or any of his stand-up comedy over the years.

St Clair Shores native Dave Coulier told the world on Wednesday he is now in remission from tongue cancer. He was diagnosed with it one year after completing treatments for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, so you can just imagine what Coulier and his family have gone through in the last couple of years. He called it a roller-coaster ride to say the least.

FOX 2 spoke with doctors at Karmanos Cancer Institute for a better understanding of what this all means.

"For him, so he had an HPV-related to back of the tongue slash throat cancer," said Dr. Nithin Peddireddy. "So for us in for us in the head and neck, these are the best case cancers that we see because they’re the most treatable right? 80% to 90% of people will get treatment and have a cure no matter what treatment option you choose. And so it’s really good news, but even with that, there’s still that 10% so for me, remission means that at this point somebody gets treatment. Three months after the treatment is finished, they get a scan and at that point typically means we look and make sure we say that someone is in remission."

Dig deeper:

Doctor Peddireddy is not part of Dave Coulier’s treatment team and says there are key symptoms to look out for, including a lump in your neck and difficulty swallowing.