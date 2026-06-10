Full list of Detroit cooling centers open during heat wave

The City of Detroit has opened cooling centers for residents to stay safe during the extreme heat wave blanketing SE Michigan.

Dig deeper:

With the heat index expected to reach the 100s on Wednesday and remain dangerously high for Thursday, the Detroit Health Department and Parks and Recreation have partnered to provide air-conditioned spaces during regular hours of operation.

Here is the list of all Detroit Recreation Centers remaining open during normal operating hours:

Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48238)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday-Friday 11.a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Helen Moore Community Center (11825 Dexter Ave., Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heilmann (19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, MI 48235)—Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit Public Library locations will also serve as cooling centers during their normal operating hours for residents seeking relief.

Details about hours of operation at individual library branches can be found HERE.

What you can do:

During period of extreme heat, the Detroit Health Department recommends that residents drink plenty of water, limit strenuous activity, take frequence breaks in air-conditioned spaces, and watch for signs of heat-related illness, including dizziness, nausea, headache, confusion, fainting, rapid heartbeat, or unusually heavy sweating.

Please also take a moment to check on your neighbors, friends, and family members, especially older adults, people with disabilities, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, and those without access to air conditioning. For further tips, visit HERE.