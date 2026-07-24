Birmingham teen leads Ohio State Police on high-speed chase down I-75

The Brief A Thursday morning police chase ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old from Birmingham. Liam Thomas Gallagher allegedly hit speeds up to 115-120 miles per hour.



A 19-year-old from Birmingham led state police in Ohio on a chaotic chase hitting speeds of 120 miles per hour Thursday.

The backstory:

Liam Thomas Gallagher was arrested yesterday morning after the chase, charged with fleeing and alluding.

Gallagher, who ran out of gas, got help on the side of the highway from a trooper.

After Gallagher received assistance, he then sped off down the freeway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The trooper allegedly attempted multiple traffic stops to pull Gallagher over, but the chase continued – reaching speeds between 115 and 120 mph.

Once the Birmingham resident stopped in the median, investigators took him into custody and say he showed no signs of impairment.

Liam Thomas Gallagher