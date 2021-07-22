Funeral set for Saturday at Michigan Tech for UP sheriff who died after accident

article

The funeral for a longtime Upper Peninsula sheriff will be held Saturday at Michigan Tech University.

The service for Brian McLean will be held at 2 p.m. at the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts, following a four-hour public visitation.

McLean, 63, died Monday after a weekend accident at his home, the sheriff’s office said.

"Slim," as he was affectionately known, was first elected in 1996 and reelected again last fall.

"Response to the passing of Sheriff McLean has resulted in many gestures of sympathy and support for both the family and the department, with many notes and cards already received," the sheriff’s office said.