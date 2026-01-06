Garden City man recognized for helping older woman cross the street

The Brief A Garden City man gained attention for a simple act of kindness. Justin Wutke saw an older woman in need of help and didn’t hesitate.



A man from Garden City is being recognized for a simple act of kindness, something he says was nothing out of the ordinary.

Big picture view:

A young man saw an older woman in need of help and didn’t hesitate. It happened at the busy intersection of Ford and Merriman where he rode his bike to and from work at 7-Eleven and saw the traffic lights begin to change while an older woman was attempting to cross the street.

That’s when he sprang into action.

Justin Wutke had no idea anyone was paying attention when he dropped his bike and walked into the road, making sure the woman was able to cross safely. When they reached the other side, the woman said thank you. She went one way, and he picked up his old bike and headed off to work.

But people did notice. In fact, someone snapped a photo of him and his bike and shared the story on social media, highlighting that the good deed was done simply because it was the right thing to do.

The story spread, and eventually people started a campaign to find him and give him the recognition they felt he deserved, which is how the story came to our attention.

"Someone came up to me and said, ‘Your mother should be proud of you.’ I just waved it off and said, ‘Yeah, thank you,’ and then I went into work," Wutke said. "Later, when I got home, people were asking if I helped an old lady cross the street. I thought that was oddly specific, but it was blowing up on social media. People were saying, ‘If you know this biker, contact him and show him that he did something really good.’"

Dig deeper:

When asked why he thinks the story resonated with so many people, Wutke said, "There’s not enough good in the world. A lot of people are very selfish. They drive around others and don’t help anymore. In small moments, it’s easy to be selfish and just go on with your day. There’s a mentality of thinking someone else will do it."

Justin says he was even gifted a new bike by someone who saw the story online. While he appreciates all the attention, he never expected any of it when he helped the woman cross the street.