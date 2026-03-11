Son of Detroit boxing legend Tommy Hearns named guardian, conservator

The Brief Boxing icon Tommy Hearns was in court today for conservatorship hearing in Oakland County. Hearns known world-wide as "The Hitman" has had financial and health issues. His son Ronnie was named guardian and conservator at today's hearing.



An Oakland County Probate Court hearing was held to determine who should take care of legendary boxer Tommy Hearns.

The backstory:

Hearns has had some issues over the years, both medically and with his finances.

The hearing was held Wednesday to determine who should be Tommy Hearn’s guardian, to take care of him personally, and who should be the conservator to take care of his money.

The settlement in the probate court today is that Tommy Hearn‘s son Ronnie will be a guardian and conservator.

Attorney Mike Smith represents Tommy Hearns Jr., his son, and talked about the settlement that was reached.

"I’ve represented him for at least 30 years," Smith said. "I mean he’s ... you know."

FOX 2: "He’s not good?"

"He’s all right. He’s all right," Smith said.

FOX 2: "Why does he need a guardian and conservator?"

"He needs a guardian for the most part, is because of some family dynamics," Smith said.

The attorney said that some members of the family have complicated things, but credited Hearns' sons for how they have handled the situation and protected their father's interests.

FOX 2: "Despite some issues with the family do you think any progress was made in court today at least with them getting along?"

"Yes I think it was a really great resolution by Judge O’Brien. He took everybody back in his Chambers. You know we talked it out, we hammered it out, and there were some tax issues."

FOX 2:"Are those tax issues done?

"Yes they are," said Smith.

There was also a bankruptcy and other financial issues. Smith added that Hearns was not part of any current, ongoing litigation.

As a result of today's hearing there’s also the possibility that Hearns can earn some money, not in the boxing ring - but through other ventures. Stay tuned.