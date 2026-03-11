Plymouth newlyweds demand accountability after they allege their wedding gifts went missing

The Brief Two Metro Detroit newlyweds demand answers after they say their wedding gifts went missing. The couple filed a police report and a short time later received a shocking call. The newlyweds say they have not been able to reach a resolution with the venue owners, so they called the FOX 2 Problem Solvers for help.



Two newlyweds are demanding answers and accountability after they say their monetary wedding gifts went missing from a wedding venue in Plymouth known as the Meeting House Grand Ballroom.

Big picture view:

Abigail Boulware had her dream wedding at the Meeting House Grand Ballroom in Plymouth. But several days after the ceremony, she and her husband, George, noticed something was missing.

"Everything that we wanted to do and decided to do was all coming together for one day. Very excited to see that play out," said Boulware. "We wrote a list of everyone we did not get cards from and reached out to all of them, and they all said, ‘We did put a card in the box.’"

A card box is where wedding guests can place greeting cards containing money, checks or gift cards for the bride and groom.

"We are out $4,000. We don’t have a ton of money saved up at this time, so $4,000 makes a huge difference," said Boulware. "A few hours later, we received a call from police that another bride went in with the same thing that happened the prior day."

The couple filed a police report and a short time later received a shocking call.

The newlyweds say they have not been able to reach a resolution with the venue owners, so they called the FOX 2 Problem Solvers for help.

The other side:

That’s when FOX 2 went searching for answers, talking to venue owners Tracy and Todd Osann.

"We don’t do theft. This is the absolute worst allegation you can make against a wedding venue, and this is my blood, sweat and tears. I thought COVID was hard, boy, was I wrong," Tracy said.

Tracy and Todd say they are working with the police.

"These are accusations right now without proof, and we’re going to stand by that for the moment until the police can tell us otherwise," Todd said.

As the police investigation continues, the owners say they have made changes.

"We’ve added a security camera to the ballroom so it’s on camera," Todd said. "We’ve made some slight adjustments to the physical handling of the card box that the guests bring in and put more responsibility on the family."

What's next:

However, Abigail wants other couples to know about her experience and is making her story public through social media.

"I kind of decided to take it to the public to inform any other brides that are going to be having your wedding there, it is something to watch out for. I wish I would’ve known," said Boulware.

"We will support the police department if an investigation turns up a rogue employee. We are more than happy to handle that and dismiss that employee," Todd said.