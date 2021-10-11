Genesee County man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket he bought when he stopped to put air in tire

article

A Genesee County man said he will never buy another Michigan Lottery ticket after he won $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

"I stopped to put air in my tire and when I went inside to get change for the machine, I bought a couple 20X The Cash tickets," said the man, who chose to remain anonymous. "I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had won big!"

The winning ticket was bought at the Speedway gas station at 2456 West Grand Blanc Rd. in Grand Blanc.

"My dad and I played lottery together for years and we always said if we hit big, there was no need to keep playing. This is the last ticket I’ll ever buy," he said.

The 48-year-old said he plans to save the money.