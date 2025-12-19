'That dog was dying': St. Clair Co. Sheriff's Office faces backlash after deputies shoot dog

The Brief Some animal rights advocates are upset after St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a dog outside the animal control building. That dog was brought to the facility after it was found wandering in the cold. The sheriff's office said the dog was aggressive, while others argue that the situation could have been handled differently.



St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a stray dog outside the animal control facility last weekend, and now the office is facing scrutiny for how the animal was handled and the death that followed.

The dog was brought to the animal control facility around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 after it was found wandering in the frigid weather. What happened outside that facility was captured on body cams, and that footage was released earlier this week.

What the video shows:

When the family who found the dog first arrived at the animal control facility, a deputy opened the hatch of the SUV where the dog was located. The dog growled before biting the deputy.

After the deputy was bitten, he shut the hatch, called for EMS care, and contacted a supervisor.

About a half hour later, supervisors arrived to assist. A catch pole was used to get the dog out of the vehicle. The dog walked a bit and stood calmly before it began struggling while walking with the catch pole attached, leading to another deputy also using a catch pole on the dog. This is when the dog began thrashing as the deputies attempted to wrangle the animal.

The dog continued to struggle with the deputies while walking toward the building before falling on its side. The deputies dragged the dog closer to the building before shooting the animal.

The dog being dragged

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies decided that they would not safely be able to put the dog into a cage. The video ends before the dog was shot.

The last update from the sheriff's office said that authorities were still looking for the dog's owner.

What they're saying:

"This is never the result I would hope for in situations like this. The deputy that attempted to help this dog was sent to the hospital as a result of this dog’s aggression. It is an unfortunate situation that deputies attempt to avoid at all costs, but public safety remains our top priority here at the Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Mat King said.

The sheriff's office declined to talk beyond that statement, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

Backlash:

Animal welfare advocates are pushing back against the decision to shoot the dog.

Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) Director Kelley LaBonty said the situation could have ended differently.

"They escalated that situation instead of de-escalating that situation from the beginning, and they failed to recognize that the dog was being asphyxiated and fighting for its life," she said.

LeBonty said the dog was behaving that way because it was trying to save itself, not because it was an aggressive dog, adding that the family that found the dog reached out to her and told her the animal was not aggressive when it was with them.

"That dog was dying. I mean, it passed out. They were dragging it across the cement. It couldn't breathe. It had no oxygen," she said.

The sheriff's office has also faced intense scutinty on social media, where the video was shared widely.