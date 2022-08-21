Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park reopens; adds water to control slide speed

Belle Isle Park announced today that the Giant Slide is reopened and will run for the next two weeks.

A little water will be sprayed onto the slide to help control the speed, the park said in their announcement.

The Giant Slide was closed at Belle Isle Park on Friday because of speed concerns.

The slide will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Giant Slide Rides only cost $1.

Slide riders must also be 48 inches tall or taller.

"Please follow directions given by the operator, remember to lean forward.

Have a great time and we'll see you on the Giant Slide!"

READ MORE: Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park closed due to speed concerns