Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park closed due to speed concerns

The Giant Slide has been closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns on Friday.

The Belle Isle Park Facebook page made the announcement saying adjustments were being made to address the issue.

"Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today.

"Hopefully after our small adjustment we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment. We will update as soon as possible the hours of operation."

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit returned for a few weeks. The six-lane slide costs $1 to go down.

It is usually open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources said the slide is a partnership between the Summer Youth Employment Program and Healthy Kidz Inc. The Youth Employment Program encourages young people to consider careers in natural resources.

