Good Samaritans, Detroit firefighters rescue woman from burning home

The Brief Tuesday morning, a Detroit neighborhood was filled with fire trucks and two men who jumped into action when they heard someone yelling for help. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home and were told an elderly woman was still inside.



Detroit fire crews rescued an elderly woman from a blazing house fire, but not before a pair of Good Samaritans tried to save her first.

Big picture view:

All was quiet on Plainview in Detroit, but Tuesday morning was filled with fire trucks and two men who jumped into action when they heard someone yelling for help.

"As soon as we got to the door, somebody was screaming they need help," said Dewayne Carr. "So he's on 911. I immediately ran to the truck, got a sledgehammer and crowbar, ran to the door and tried to get in. I saw that it was double locked. I went immediately to the back door and saw her daughter running out the back door."

Dewayne Carr is recalling the moments he and his friend and coworker, Nicholas Bryant, tried to save a woman from a house fire. The two work for Penguin Junk Removal and were driving by when they saw smoke.

They decided to stop, check it out and help until firefighters arrived. The Detroit Fire Department says crews responded to a house fire on Plainview near Eight Mile around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home and were told an elderly woman was still inside.

They forced their way into the house and rescued her. Nicholas Bryant says he'll never forget what happened.

"She was actually laying sideways in front of the front door and blocking the front door, so even if you would've gotten through the front, you couldn't really open the door because she was laying right there," Bryant said. "We couldn't really see her too much, but I'm asking her, 'Guide me with your voice, guide me with your voice.' She's screaming, 'It hurts. Please help me. Please help me.' At that point my lungs couldn't take it. I had a little N95 mask and I fell down. I crawled back out to get some air. He came in. He crawled back out to get some air. Firefighters came in right after us."

The woman is in the hospital recovering from severe burns.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: