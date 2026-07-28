Gordie Howe Bridge links Detroit, Windsor with new possible economic opportunities

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The Brief The Gordie Howe Bridge could bring new economic opportunities for both the US and Canada. After more than 20 years of planning and construction, the $6.4 billion bridge officially opened Monday. The pedestrian crossing is scheduled to open next Wednesday, Aug. 5.



The Gordie Howe International Bridge is officially open to drivers. Soon, pedestrians will be able to walk, jog and bike across for free.

Meanwhile, what impact will all that added access have on the economies of both countries?

Big picture view:

Now, this one economic region is connected in an additional way: the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

After more than 20 years of planning and construction, the $6.4 billion bridge officially opened Monday, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"The Ambassador Bridge has served us really well, but you know, it's cramped. It is old. It is narrow," said Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah. "Nothing wrong with that. I hope it still exists going forward. But what we need is really fast, efficient, safe passage between this integrated region, which is Ontario and Michigan. We are one economic region."

Baruah says not only will cars and trucks provide an economic boost expected to reach into the billions, but soon pedestrians who walk, run or bike across the bridge will contribute as well.

"I think with that free access that's going to open in August," said Baruah. "It's not open yet. It's going to open the first or second week in August. Aug. 5 is the entry date for that. That's really going to be about people-to-people, you know, people walking over the bridge. I mean, think about a day where you start in downtown Detroit, walk down the riverfront through the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Park, go up the bridge, across the bridge into Windsor, grab dinner at a great Italian restaurant, or vice versa."

What's next:

The pedestrian crossing is scheduled to open next Wednesday, Aug. 5.

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