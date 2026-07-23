Jack White's sold-out Pine Knob concert to be streamed online - here's where

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The Brief Jack White's concert at Pine Knob Saturday will be live-streamed on Nugs.net. The show is sold-out, but Nugs, a subscription service, will carry it live and archive the performance. Tickets for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member can still be acquired via ticket re-sellers and the show itself is a phone-free experience.



Jack White has never played at Pine Knob before, and Saturday's show is sold-out – but you can still watch it.

Dig deeper:

White's July 25th show will be live-streamed on the online service Nugs.net.

The tour is to support the Detroit guitar rock legend's newest album, "Frozen Charlotte" which was released July 10.

Nugs is a streaming service dedicated to showing live music performances as well as a catalog of past archived shows.

Nugs has an archive of official recordings of past White Stripes and Jack White.

The streaming service is usually $15 for three months, but under a current promotion, is on sale for $5 for three months to stream live shows. There is also a premium subscription plan for $25.

More about Jack White at Pine Knob

White's concert – which is a phone-free show – begins at 7 p.m. Saturday from Clarkston. The video will be presented in black and white.

Although tickets are sold out, they can be purchased through resellers like StubHub and SeatGeek.

What is Nugs.net?

According to the website:

"With a monthly or annual nugs.net subscription, stream from anywhere via the nugs.net website, app, and even watch live on the big screen with our Apple TV app. The nugs.net catalog is the largest collection of live shows, including live performances from some of the world’s largest touring artists like: Metallica, Pearl Jam, Dead & Company, and Billy Strings as well as many up and coming acts to discover."

What is a Phone-Free concert?

Phones are stored in a lockable pouch that concert-goers keep with them for the show.

The motivation behind the change is to create a unplugged, real-life experience, but there will still be phone-use areas at the venue in case of an emergency.

Fans are encouraged to bring a physical credit card in case they can't acces their phones at merchandise or bar areas.

"Our tour photographer will post live photos and videos after every show at jackwhiteiii.com and on Instagram @officialjackwhite," the Ticketmaster notice reads. "WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS & IS IT MANDATORY? We believe this creates a better experience for everyone & yes, it's non-negotiable."