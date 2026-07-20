Senate debate on FOX 2: Previewing Michigan’s primary race
FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting another debate ahead of Michigan’s primary election.
This time, Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed will be in studio hoping to stake their claim as the best candidate to keep Michigan’s open seat blue in the Senate come November.
Watch FOX 2 Senate debate
Big picture view:
The debate will be held on Monday, July 27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It will be moderated by Roop Raj, host of "The Pulse."
How to watch :
The debate will air live on FOX 2 that night from 7:30-8 p.m., and continue streaming exclusively on FOX Local from 8-8:30. You can also watch livestreams wherever you watch FOX 2 on TV or online, and on our social media pages.
FOX 2 will be taking your questions for the candidates via text that night.
The FOX Local app is available for iPhone users here, and for Android users here.
Stevens vs. El-Sayed
FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting a debate between Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens (L) and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (R) on July 27. (Getty Images)
Why you should care:
Michigan’s Senate primary is viewed as the biggest battle to date between the left-wing and the center-left establishment for the future of the Democratic Party.
The backstory:
Stevens is backed by longtime Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and the party establishment. El-Sayed is a former Wayne County Health Department director endorsed by progressive champions Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He has also picked up an endorsement from the United Auto Workers.
Previously:
Progressive state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, once the third major Democrat candidate in the primary, suspended her campaign earlier this month.
RELATED: Mallory McMorrow drops out of U.S. Senate race
Michigan Senate race
Big picture view:
The seat is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.
The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.
By the numbers:
The GOP currently controls the chamber with a slim 53-47 margin.
The other side:
Whoever wins the primary will ultimately face off against former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for the Senate for a second straight cycle after losing in 2024 to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin by a razor-thin margin.
Republicans haven’t won a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan since 1994, though Rogers came within 20,000 votes of doing so in 2024.
What's next:
Michigan’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from previous WJBK FOX 2 reporting and FOX News Digital.