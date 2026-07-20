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The Brief FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting a debate between Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. The debate airs on Monday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. ahead of Michigan’s primary on Aug. 7. Whoever wins the primary will ultimately face off against Mike Rogers in November in a key Senate battleground.



FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting another debate ahead of Michigan’s primary election.

This time, Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed will be in studio hoping to stake their claim as the best candidate to keep Michigan’s open seat blue in the Senate come November.

Watch FOX 2 Senate debate

Big picture view:

The debate will be held on Monday, July 27, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It will be moderated by Roop Raj, host of "The Pulse."

How to watch :

The debate will air live on FOX 2 that night from 7:30-8 p.m., and continue streaming exclusively on FOX Local from 8-8:30. You can also watch livestreams wherever you watch FOX 2 on TV or online, and on our social media pages.

FOX 2 will be taking your questions for the candidates via text that night.

The FOX Local app is available for iPhone users here , and for Android users here .

Stevens vs. El-Sayed

FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting a debate between Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens (L) and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (R) on July 27. (Getty Images)

Why you should care:

Michigan’s Senate primary is viewed as the biggest battle to date between the left-wing and the center-left establishment for the future of the Democratic Party.

The backstory:

Stevens is backed by longtime Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and the party establishment. El-Sayed is a former Wayne County Health Department director endorsed by progressive champions Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He has also picked up an endorsement from the United Auto Workers.

Previously:

Progressive state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, once the third major Democrat candidate in the primary, suspended her campaign earlier this month .

RELATED: Mallory McMorrow drops out of U.S. Senate race

Michigan Senate race

Big picture view:

The seat is open because Democrat Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.

The rare opening is a top target for Republicans to tack on a new seat and retain their majority – while the seat is a must-hold for Democrats as they aim to win back the majority.

By the numbers:

The GOP currently controls the chamber with a slim 53-47 margin.

The other side:

Whoever wins the primary will ultimately face off against former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for the Senate for a second straight cycle after losing in 2024 to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin by a razor-thin margin.

Republicans haven’t won a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan since 1994, though Rogers came within 20,000 votes of doing so in 2024.

What's next:

Michigan’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4.