Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to temporarily close hair, nail, tanning salons, and tattoo shops

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to temporarily close hair, nail and tanning salons, along with other non-essential personal care services.

The order was signed on Saturday and it states that all businesses that provide hair, nail, tanning, massages, spa, tattoos, body art and piercings must temporarily close. It does not apply to services necessary for medical treatment by a licensed medical provided.

The order will take effect no later than Sunday March 22 at 9 a.m., and will remain active until April 13.

"COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders," said Gov. Whitmer. "That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives."

