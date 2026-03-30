The Brief Recently-approved federal funding to add rapids back to the Grand River in Grand Rapids marks the final hurdle for the project. More than $11 million was approved to help add rock structures and remove dams from the river.



Grand Rapids is getting its rapids back.

Long ago, rapids populated the Grand River, which twists and turns its way through the West Michigan city. The water features are steeped in indigenous lore and eventually became the namesake for one of the state's largest populations.

Then industry moved in, dams were built, and the rapids disappeared.

Now, after more than a hundred years, the rapids are coming back.

Big picture view:

The announcement of a large swath of federal funding being approved for the Lower Grand River Habitat Restoration Project was met with fanfare earlier in March.

The approval of $11 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture rounds out "all major federal and state authorizations for the Grand River Revitalization" following years of work on the project.

Grand Rapids getting its rapids back

A news release issued on March 23 from the city said the Natural Resources Conservation Service had approved funding to install rapids in the Grand River. Once complete, the project will improve aquatic habitat for native fish and mussels and add more recreation like rafting to the river.

Also included in the work was the removal of several dams.

Construction will take approximately two years.

Dig deeper:

The first stage of the project is called Lower Reach, which stretches from I-196 to Fulton Street. The larger effort has been overseen by Grand Rapids Whitewater.

Grand Rapids' City Commission approved a $14.5 million contract with a construction company to remove dams and install natural rock structures.

The new surfaces will improve river flow, public access, and habitat.

What they're saying:

The Grand Rapids mayor called it a "historic moment" for the city.

"After 17 years of planning and collaboration, we are finally bringing the rapids back to the Grand River," Mayor David LaGrand said. "This project will transform our riverfront, improve access to the water, and create a healthier, more vibrant river for generations. I’d like to thank the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Grand Rapids Whitewater, former Mayors George Heartwell and Rosalynn Bliss, our current and past federal and state legislators, and our many river partners for their long‑standing support and commitment to this vision."