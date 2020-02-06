Greekfest 2020 at Hellenic Cultural Center

Hellenic Cultural Center's Greekfest 2020 is coming up in Westland. The family-friendly festival is Sunday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Joy Road in Westland.

Chef Stella Boyer joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the festival and to show us how to make spanakopita. You can get her recipe below.

SPANAKOPITA

(Spinach Pie)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. feta cheese

1 lbs cottage cheese

2 or 3 eggs

1 24 oz bag of fresh spinach

8 green onions chopped fine

1 lb of butter ( for brushing on phyllo dough)

Fresh dill (chopped)

1 lb. fresh phyllo dough

Filling:

Using a large bowl combine all ingredients above except for the phyllo

Make sure you crumble the feta cheese into bowl before mixing

Mix all ingredients together with hands.

If mixture is too firm add another egg.

Set mixture aside.

To make in a pan, use a 12x17 foil cake pan

Butter the bottom of pan with melted butter

Add one sheet of phyllo and brush melted butter on phyllo

Continue doing this until you use 11 or 12 sheets of Phyllo. (this is ½ of the package)

Make sure you brush melted butter between all sheets of phyllo

Do not butter the 12th sheet of Phyllo

Spoon Spinach mixture into the pan and spread evenly over the phyllo

Continue to add each sheet of Phyllo brushing melted butter between each sheet

After placing the last sheet of Phyllo on top, make sure to cover the layer with extra butter

Put in freezer for 10 minutes to firm up

Score by cutting only halfway down into pieces

Bake at 350 degrees F for 45-50 minutes, until golden brown on top

Cool and cut all the way through

