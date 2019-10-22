Grey Ghost's fried chicken sandwich recipe

This is the year of the fried chicken sandwiches, and everyone says they have the best.

Grey Ghost says you don't have to go through a drive thru to taste theirs. Chef John Vermiglio joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how they make their sandwich. You can get the recipe below.

Grey Ghost Detroit Fried Chicken Biscuit with Honey Buffalo Butter

Yield: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

For the Chicken:

2# boneless, skinless chicken things

½ c. Salt

3 Sprigs thyme

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 quart Buttermilk

1# AP Flour

½# Cornstarch

½# Rice Flour

2 c. Corn flakes, pulverized

2T. Old Bay

1T Cracked Black Pepper

1 t. Cayenne

2 t. Dried Thyme

2T. Onion Powder

2T. Garlic Powder

Salt to Taste

6 ea. Whole Egg, scrambled

For the Biscuit:

2# Self Rising Flour

½# Butter, Grated

2 c. Buttermilk

Salt

Advertisement

For the Buffalo Honey Butter:

1# Unsalted Butter, Room Temp

2 c. Hot Sauce

½ c. Honey

Salt

Method of Preparation:

For the Chicken:

In a large saucepot, combine, salt, thyme and garlic with 2 quarts of water. Bring to a boil, stirring until salt has completely dissolved. Remove from heat and cool liquid completely. Place chicken things in liquid and let sit, refrigerated for 12-24 hours; remove from brine, rinse thoroughly and cover with buttermilk, allow it to sit in the refrigerator for another 12-24 hours. Remove chicken thighs from buttermilk 1 hour before you plan to cook them, discarding excess buttermilk. In a separate bowl, combine AP flour, rice flour, cornstarch, corn flakes and spices, mix until well incorporated, set aside.

Place a large cast iron pan over medium heat and fill with 1.5" of frying oil. Heat to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the chicken thighs into the scrambled egg mixture then coat heavily in the flour mixture, repeat at least once, twice for crispier chicken. Once coated in the flour, carefully place the chicken thighs into the frying oil and let cook 3-4 minutes per side. Remove from grease onto a drying rack and season with salt immediately.

For the Biscuit:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large mixing bowl add the self rising flour and, using a cheese grater, grate directly into the flour, coating with said flour to keep butter shreds separated as you go. Add salt and then buttermilk, gently folding into flour until dough forms. Fold over 4-5 times and then dump onto a floured work surface. Using rolling pin, roll out to 1.5" in height. Using a ring cutter, punch out 3" diameter biscuits. Place side by side on a baking sheet, brush liberally with butter and bake for 15-20 minutes.

For the Honey Buffalo Butter:

1# Unsalted Butter

1 cup Honey

1 cup Hot Sauce (Franks Hot Sauce is ideal)

2 T. Garlic Powder

Salt to Taste

In a stand mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment, combine all ingredients and whip on medium speed until the mixture becomes lighter in color and fluffier in volume, roughly 5 minutes. Leave at room temperature

To assemble:

Split biscuit in half, and toast. Place chicken thigh onto biscuit, top with honey buffalo butter (spread around to cover all of chicken), and garnish with a few of your favorite pickles if desired.