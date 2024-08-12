Grosse Pointe teen honored by Detroit Lions for saving woman who drove into water

A 15-year-old hero in Grosse Pointe got to meet his own hero after he saved a woman who drove into the water at Lakefront Park last month.

Decked out in Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Jersey, John Agnello got to meet St. Brown at the Lions Training Camp in Allen Park on Monday.

Agnello even received a brand new Lions jersey, complete with a signature from the star wide receiver.

"This is awesome. Home team, this is great," Agnello said. "St. Brown, one of the best players on the team, if not the best!"

The jersey Agnello wore to the training camp is the very one he just happened to be wearing when he saved an elderly woman from drowning in her vehicle.

Agnello was just fishing for some walleye and bass in St. Clair Shores on July 23 when the woman drove into the water. He ran over with a neighbor, swam to the woman, and smashed the windshield with a rock to help pull her to safety.

John says he still hopes to meet the woman he saved. She was hospitalized right after the incident.

It’s a scene St. Brown said he could not believe when he saw the story on FOX 2 Detroit.

"It was crazy. I saw it on my phone. Someone sent it to me, and it was like ‘did you see what just happened? He just saved a lady that was drowning, in your jersey.’ I was like no way!" the Lions star said. "Just him being an amazing person to this world, and him doing it in my Jersey is awesome to see."

The new jersey with St. Brown's signature is only part of the Lions accolades for Agnello.

"We’re excited to give them, him and his family four tickets to the season opener," St. Brown said. "So that’s going to be amazing, can’t wait to see you there!"

"This is great!" Agnello added.