US Coast Guard responds to car in Lake St. Clair

article

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to Lakefront Park after a car was spotted in the water just off the boardwalk.

Around 1 p.m., the USCG was called to a report of a car in Lake St. Clair near Lakefront Park.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and the car was clearly visible submerged in the water.

There are no roads in the area of where the car went into the water – but there appears to be tire marks in the grass leading up the boardwalk.

This is a breaking news story. Check with more details throughout the day.