Haley Stevens, Abdul El-Sayed both make case ahead of Aug. 4 Primary

The Brief Senate candidates Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens took the debate stage Monday, and now voters are making their voices heard. Voters really appreciated the opportunity to hear from the candidates themselves, not just the commercials they see all the time. So who will win? FOX 2 asked Political Science Professor Dave Dulio.



As Michiganders begin to cast their vote ahead of Michigan's primary election on Aug. 4, voters got the chance to hear from Senate candidates Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens on FOX 2 Monday night.

Big picture view:

Voters really appreciated the opportunity to hear from the candidates themselves, not just the commercials they see all the time, but the actual people, Stevens and El-Sayed, who want to represent them in the Senate.

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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive candidate, accused Haley Stevens of being beholden to Israel because of millions of dollars in funding from AIPAC. Stevens pointed to her record in Congress of getting things done and highlighted her endorsements.

So who will win? And who can beat the Republican candidate in November?

FOX 2 asked political science Professor Dave Dulio about Stevens and El-Sayed.

"There's such a difference between these two—it's not as simple as a normal primary," said Dulio. "Next Tuesday is not the end of this story. So I think it's very pragmatic for Democrats to say, 'Which candidate is going to provide us the best opportunity to win in November?' That's what they care about at the end of the day. Mike Rogers is formidable, and he's sitting on the sidelines with his feet up right now. He's just letting the Democrats punch each other in the face, as long as they're willing to do it, and that's a good thing for the Rogers campaign."

What they're saying:

So who has the better chance of beating Mike Rogers?

Haley Stevens says it's her, but Dave Dulio says both candidates made a case during the debate. The question now is whether El-Sayed's progressive policies can pick up enough votes statewide to keep the Senate seat in Democratic hands.

Voters will have to wait and see.

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