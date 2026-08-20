Haley Stevens on what’s next: ‘I’m not turning into a pumpkin’
Michigan’s Senate race was separated by just one point in August’s primary election.
Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed
The backstory:
The race was so close, it wasn’t officially called by The Associated Press until around 10 a.m. the morning after the election. El-Sayed defeated Stevens with 48.5% of the vote to her 47.5%.
She released a statement later that morning congratulating him on his win and offering her support as he takes on Mike Rogers in the general election.
Haley Stevens on what’s next
Timeline:
Stevens will finish out her term as U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.
She’s held this seat since Jan 3, 2019, and her last day in office will be Jan. 2, 2027.
What they're saying:
"I’m going to get through November; we’ve got a lame duck. We’ll probably have some bills to pass the last day in office," she told FOX 2’s Roop Raj on "The Pulse" this week. "My last day in office will be January 2, and, guess what Roop - I’m not turning into a pumpkin."
You can hear more from her and her reflections from the primary and about what’s ahead in the video player above.
District 11 race
What's next:
Her seat will be open in the general election, and the race is between Republican Ethan Baker and Democrat Jeremy Moss.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from an interview with Haley Stevens on Aug. 19, 2026, that aired on FOX 2’s "The Pulse."