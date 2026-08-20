Haley Stevens on what’s next: ‘I’m not turning into a pumpkin’

The Brief Haley Stevens joined us on "The Pulse" to talk about the primary and what’s ahead for her. Her last day in office will be Jan. 2, 2027, when Michigan’s next 11th Congressional District U.S. representative will take over. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Michigan’s Senate race was separated by just one point in August’s primary election.

Haley Stevens vs. Abdul El-Sayed

The backstory:

The race was so close, it wasn’t officially called by The Associated Press until around 10 a.m. the morning after the election. El-Sayed defeated Stevens with 48.5% of the vote to her 47.5%.

She released a statement later that morning congratulating him on his win and offering her support as he takes on Mike Rogers in the general election.

Haley Stevens on what’s next

Timeline:

Stevens will finish out her term as U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.

She’s held this seat since Jan 3, 2019, and her last day in office will be Jan. 2, 2027.

What they're saying:

"I’m going to get through November; we’ve got a lame duck. We’ll probably have some bills to pass the last day in office," she told FOX 2’s Roop Raj on "The Pulse" this week. "My last day in office will be January 2, and, guess what Roop - I’m not turning into a pumpkin."

You can hear more from her and her reflections from the primary and about what’s ahead in the video player above.

District 11 race

What's next:

Her seat will be open in the general election, and the race is between Republican Ethan Baker and Democrat Jeremy Moss.