New Detroit schools cell phone policy announced for students

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The Brief Michigan public schools have banned phones from class going forward, starting this year. Detroit Public Schools Community DIstrict released information for the new school year. Each school in the district will have its own plan for securing phones, it said.



This fall public schools across Michigan will be following a new state law banning phones from class.

Big picture view:

Detroit Public Schools Community District released its own plan for students to go distraction free, starting Aug. 24th.

"Per state policy, is the District's expectation that cell phones are not used from the entry bell to the dismissal bell," said a statement from DPSCD.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer led the effort last winter to get the legislation passed.

"I’m proud to sign these bipartisan bills that will help prioritize academic success and support youth mental health," said Whitmer last February. "We know that when students put their phones down, their grades go up."

Phone storage at school

Local perspective:

The method for securing cell phones however, will differ depending on your school.

Under state law each school district will determine how the phones are stored, which could be in the students' lockers or in locked pouches.

They also could be returned to students for lunch time or during breaks depending on the school.

What they're saying:

DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti released a statement about the policy.

"Individual schools will communicate to families if their school policy is to collect and return devices daily or if devices may stay in students’ possession but off and away," Vitti said. "Please note, some individual high schools will permit the use of cell phones during lunchtime only; individual schools will communicate with families directly should this be permissible. "

State laws do allow for health-related exemptions for medical monitoring devices (like glucose apps), special education plans, specific teacher-approved academic tasks, and emergency protocols.

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