Hamtramck bus stop kidnapper who sexually assaulted teen, sentenced by judge

The Brief Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields was sentenced for the Hamtramck kidnapping and rape of a 16-year-old girl. Fields took a plea in July for the bus stop abduction and sex assault, which happened last April. The girl's classmates helped police find her, sharing phone tracking information with officers.



The man who abducted a teen girl from a Hamtramck bus stop and sexually assaulted her, faced a judge Thursday.

Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading.

The backstory:

Last April police said Fields approached the 16-year-old, put a handgun to her back, and forced her into a van in the area of Edwin and Brombach streets.

The student was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the suspect's vehicle.

Fields submitted his plea to the court on July 9th, leading to today's sentencing. As part of the agreement, some of the charges were dropped.

FOX 2 is working to get more details about the plea agreement that was struck.

Police went to the victim's school and met with students who were tracking her cell phone location.

How police found the teen

Dig deeper:

Officers then tracked the victim to a gas station in the 18000 block of Conant Street in Detroit, where Fields went inside with the victim to have her buy cigarettes for him.

Police said the victim signaled to the cashier that she was in danger, and the clerk was able to help her.

At that point, Fields left and was detained by officers who had arrived at the gas station by using the victim's phone location.

The ‘ultimate risk’

Big picture view:

Fields was charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was charged as a third-time habitual offender.

Fields was remanded to the Wayne County Jail after the judge called him the "ultimate risk to the community."

Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields